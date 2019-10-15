Home
Catalog
Shop
Support Sign In

Welcome To
Art For Kids Hub

Watch our YouTube videos + exclusive lessons in a distraction-free, focused, environment.

Try free for 7 days

Join Today $5.99/mo

Most Recent Art Lessons

How To Draw Flick From Animal Crossing
10:44
 How To Draw Flick From Animal Crossing
How To Make A Crazy Cool Abstract Design
04:33
 How To Make A Crazy Cool Abstract Design
How To Draw Funny Cartoon Beaver
04:53
 How To Draw Funny Cartoon Beaver
Drawing A Giraffe With Shapes - Preschool
07:19
 Drawing A Giraffe With Shapes - Preschool
How To Draw Fix-It Felix From Wreck-It Ralph
09:09
 How To Draw Fix-It Felix From Wreck-It Ralph
How To Draw Vanellope von Schweetz From Wreck-It Ralph
09:40
 How To Draw Vanellope von Schweetz From Wreck-It Ralph
How To Draw Wreck-It Ralph
07:54
 How To Draw Wreck-It Ralph
How To Draw A Tennis Player
07:49
 How To Draw A Tennis Player

Categories

Reviews

Mrs. K 1/3/2020

Mrs. K 1/3/2020

A sense of acomplishment

We homeshool and we use art in so much of our schooling since that is what I went to college for. I have seen their drawing skills and attention to detail improve so much using this program. It's also helped in ways that were unexpected with my boy who gets frustrated easy. He pushes through and starts over a lot, and the sense of acomplishment alone! He is learning to just relax and enjoy it!
Jumelle16 10/15/2019

Jumelle16 10/15/2019

Amazing app and how to draw videos

I’ve used Art for Kids Hub for years as an art teacher, and when they put out their own streaming service and app, I downloaded it and subscribed almost immediately. I knew my kids and students alike would love it. I cannot say enough great things about this app and this service.
Kropps4 05/27/2019

Kropps4 05/27/2019

Best App Ever!

We LOVE arthub! Our 6 year old has been watching your videos for a year now & we just found your app! Thank you so much for all the cool videos & fun stuff to draw. And now our whole family sits down to draw & color together!

Watch Art For Kids Hub On Any Platform

Art For Kids Hub is accessible on any device including iOS devices, Android devices, Macs, PCs, streaming media boxes such as Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

TV | Watch Art For Kids Hub On Any Platform
iPad | Watch Art For Kids Hub On Any Platform
Macbook | Watch Art For Kids Hub On Any Platform
iPhone | Watch Art For Kids Hub On Any Platform
Amazon | Watch Art For Kids Hub On Any Platform AppleTV | Watch Art For Kids Hub On Any Platform RokuTV | Watch Art For Kids Hub On Any Platform

From our Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for more updates on new lessons.

Have Fun and Practice!

Signup today and begin building a lifelong love of art with your kids.

Join Today $5.99/mo
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Gift Cards Redeem Gift