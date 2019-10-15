Most Recent Art Lessons
Reviews
Mrs. K 1/3/2020
A sense of acomplishment
We homeshool and we use art in so much of our schooling since that is what I went to college for. I have seen their drawing skills and attention to detail improve so much using this program. It's also helped in ways that were unexpected with my boy who gets frustrated easy. He pushes through and starts over a lot, and the sense of acomplishment alone! He is learning to just relax and enjoy it!
Jumelle16 10/15/2019
Amazing app and how to draw videos
I’ve used Art for Kids Hub for years as an art teacher, and when they put out their own streaming service and app, I downloaded it and subscribed almost immediately. I knew my kids and students alike would love it. I cannot say enough great things about this app and this service.
Kropps4 05/27/2019
Best App Ever!
We LOVE arthub! Our 6 year old has been watching your videos for a year now & we just found your app! Thank you so much for all the cool videos & fun stuff to draw. And now our whole family sits down to draw & color together!
Have Fun and Practice!
